Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday published a video with greetings for the Christian community ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“From Jerusalem, I send warm greetings to our Christian friends around the world. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From here, the Holy Land, Israel, the only country in the Middle East where the Christian community is thriving,” said Netanyahu.

He added, “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians can practice their faith with full rights and in total freedom, where Christian pilgrims are embraced with open arms and are so deeply appreciated, where Christians can celebrate proudly their traditions and openly do so without any fear.”

“In Jerusalem, the city municipality every year officially distributes Christmas trees. It's been doing so for two decades. By contrast, a few days ago, in the Palestinian town of Jenin, Palestinians burnt a Christmas tree in the Holy Redeemer Church,” continued Netanyahu.

He stressed, “That's the difference. Israel stands up for Christians across the region, wherever they face widespread intimidation and persecution. While Israel's Christian population is growing, the Christian population in countless areas across the region has been dwindling due to systematic discrimination and oppression. This has happened in Iraq. It's happened in Syria. It's happened in Lebanon. It's happened in Turkey. And it's happening in the Palestinian Authority.”

“The birthplace of Jesus, Bethlehem, used to have 80% Christian population. That's when we were there. When we left and gave it to the Palestinian Authority, it has since dwindled from 80% to 20%,” the Prime Minister said.

“The persecution of Christians or members of any religion cannot and must not be tolerated. And Muslim militant displacement and attacks against Christians in Nigeria, that too must end. And it must end now,” Netanyahu stressed.

“I'm sending Israel's Christmas blessings to our Christian friends around the world. And I ask you, know that Israel will always stand with you,” he concluded.