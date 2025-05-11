Report: Trump slams Gaza offensive as ‘wasted effort,’ presses rebuilding plan

A recent report by NBC News suggests growing tensions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over differing strategies regarding Gaza and Iran.

According to the report, while the two leaders initially aligned on addressing threats from Hamas and Iran, their approaches have diverged in recent weeks. Trump, who lifted restrictions on weapons shipments to Israel and supported its military operations, is now reportedly advocating for a ceasefire and a plan to rebuild Gaza into what he envisions as a "Riviera of the Middle East."

Privately, Trump has said the new Israeli offensive in Gaza is a wasted effort because it will make it harder to rebuild, according to those two sources. The report cites unnamed US and Middle Eastern officials who say Netanyahu remains focused on potential military action against Iran's nuclear facilities, while Trump is pursuing diplomatic negotiations to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Netanyahu was reportedly upset after Trump stated he had not yet decided whether to permit Iran limited uranium enrichment under a new deal.

The report also notes that Netanyahu was caught off guard by Trump's decision to end US military operations against the Houthi group in Yemen, despite recent Houthi attacks on Israel. The Israeli prime minister is said to have expected a stronger commitment from Trump during a recent visit to the White House.

Trump has allegedly expressed frustration with Israel's renewed Gaza offensive, suggesting it could hinder reconstruction efforts. Meanwhile, Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham have pushed for any Iran deal to be subject to Senate ratification and to fully bar uranium enrichment by Tehran.

Despite these disagreements, a White House spokesperson told NBC News that Trump remains committed to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and supporting Israel in securing the release of hostages held in Gaza.

In a related development, the United States has reportedly dropped its requirement that Saudi Arabia normalize relations with Israel as a condition for advancing civil nuclear cooperation. This policy shift comes as Trump prepares for a diplomatic visit to the kingdom.

Additionally, Arabic media reports indicate that Trump is expected to meet with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Syrian President Abu Mohammad al-Julani during his visit to Saudi Arabia. The proposal for the meeting reportedly came from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who seeks US approval for the establishment of a Palestinian state.