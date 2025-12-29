Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conference call yesterday (Sunday), from Florida, with Elon Musk. Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Head of the National AI Directorate, Erez Eskel participated in the call as well.

Musk accepted the invitation from the Prime Minister and Minister Regev to participate in a Smart Transportation Conference to be held this March.

Additionally, they discussed ongoing cooperation with Tesla and the advancement of legislation regarding autonomous vehicles.

The Prime Minister and Musk spoke at length about the advancement and development of AI technologies in Israel. Netanyahu said: "We intend to catapult Israel forward and turn it into a global leader in the field, exactly as we did with cyber and other technologies".

Netanyahu is in Florida to meet with US President Donald Trump. Today (Monday), immediately upon landing in the US, Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu met in Florida with Tali, who joined the Prime Minister's flight, and Itzik, the parents of fallen hostage Master-Sgt. Ran Gvili,

During the emotional meeting, the Prime Minister's wife offered her support to Ran's parents, and Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that every effort is being made to return their heroic son for a Jewish burial.