Defense Minister blocks right-wing group for pressuring IDF

Defense Minister Israel Katz blocked the right-wing organization Torat Lehima on Twitter, following a string of public posts in which the group demanded drastic changes within the IDF and Israel’s defense establishment.

In its posts, Torat Lehima openly challenged Katz with pointed questions, asking whether he planned to “clean the IDF of New Israel Fund influence, shut down Galei Tzahal, eliminate the deep state, and remove the military prosecutor.” The group’s messaging has been part of a broader campaign to pressure Katz into purging elements they and many others consider as leftist or hostile to the vision of a nationalist military.

Parallel to its online efforts, the organization has launched a widespread public campaign featuring ads on public buses, demanding that the minister take more radical steps, particularly targeting the military prosecution system.

In a public statement, Torat Lehima expressed frustration with Katz, writing: “Defense Minister Katz was appointed to change the failed policies of his predecessor, Yoav Gallant, and indeed did make some changes. Unfortunately, the deep state in the IDF under his watch is still rampant. The military prosecutor is doing daily damage to soldiers, officers are being sent to study in the Wexner Foundation, the 'Brothers in Arms' gang has not been expelled from the army, the New Israel Fund is still deeply embedded in the army's education programs, Ha'aretz and its articles of hatred and refusal to serve are being distributed by the IDF spokesman who is fully cooperating with Ha'aretz, the Gender Affairs Advisor to the Chief of Staff continues to promote radical progressive agendas, and more."

"The minister's attempt to gag right-wing organizations will not succeed, the end of the government's term is near, and with it the end of Katz's term, which unfortunately looks like more of the same. We, who have been warning for years against the progressive paradigm and have been warning of the next massacre, will continue to work for the promotion of the IDF as a victorious Jewish army and for the cleansing of the progressive disease that has spread through the security forces. This will happen with the grace of God, with or without Mr. Katz."