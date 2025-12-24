Dozens of presenters at the IDF radio network, Galei Tzahal, were notified by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday of their suspension effective January 1st. The presenters who received the notices, including Rino Tzror and Sefi Ovadia, are employed as "consultants."

The Galei Tzahal Employees' Board stated that "Dozens of Galei Tzahal and Galgalatz presenters, who are employed as consultants, received notice that their employment will be suspended beginning next week, at the instruction of the Defense Ministry. The broadcast schedule will be dramatically harmed. This is the active dismantlement of the station, beginning this coming week at the instruction of the Defense Ministry."

The Defense Ministry responded that no instruction to terminate the employment of Galei Tzahal consultants was issued.

“‎As every year, at this time, the Ministry of Defense is extending the contracts of consultants that expire at the end of December 2025. The process is currently underway. The contracts will be extended until February 28, 2026, the date the facility is scheduled to close,” the ministry said.