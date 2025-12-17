Ahead of the Hanukkah holiday and the flag-raising event led by the Nachala Settlement Movement on Thursday, Jonathan Pollard sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, calling on them to approve the national ceremony at the site where the community of Nisanit once stood in the northern Gaza Strip.

In his letter, Pollard refers to the events of October 7 and the Swords of Iron War, and calls for a responsible decision regarding Israel’s future security and presence in Gaza.

“From the price paid in blood, body, and soul, one clear truth emerges: we cannot accept a reality in which the Gaza Strip remains without Jewish presence while continuing to pose an existential threat to Israel’s citizens and the communities of the south. Historical experience and security reality have proven time and again that only a stable and sovereign Jewish civilian presence, alongside a security presence, creates real deterrence, strategic depth, and a secure future for the State of Israel. This is a matter of national responsibility, security, and preventing the next disaster.”

Pollard adds that raising the flag is not merely a symbolic act, but one with deep national significance, expressing connection to the land, continuity, and refusal to surrender to violence and terror.

“Raising the Israeli flag in Nisanit is a unifying and value driven step that honors the memory of the fallen, the wounded of the war, and the future of generations to come.”