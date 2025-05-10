In recent months, the Golani Brigade has been operating in the Rafah area and the Morag Corridor. So far, the troops have neutralized threats in over 1,000 structures, located dozens of tunnel shafts, and eliminated dozens of terrorists.

In recent days, the brigade’s troops have been operating in the "Jeninah" area of Rafah. "Jeninah" is the last location where combat against terrorists is taking place in Hamas’ Rafah Brigade area.

The troops are conducting operations in a coordinated and methodical manner, focusing their efforts on defeating the enemy above the ground while dismantling underground infrastructure in the area.

Troops of the 36th Division, including the Golani Brigade, continue operations in the Gaza Strip and are prepared to expand their activities to several additional locations.

Golani Brigade forces in Gaza IDF spokesperson

Golani Brigade commander, Col. A, spoke with commanders and soldiers of the brigade's combat team on Thursday, stressing that, "Jeninah is a tough area, but the Golani brigade combat team is tougher."

"We remember why we're here — to bring the hostages home and defeat Hamas, until victory. There's no other place and no other forces I'd rather fight alongside — the spirit and the people, the strength and determination — that's the Golani brigade combat team," he added.