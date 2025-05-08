Likud MK Amit Halevi on Thursday harshly criticized the IDF's current combat methods in Gaza, labeling them a "crime against our soldiers."

In a social media post on Thursday, Halevi shared a video released by Hamas that documents a deadly incident in southern Gaza where elite Yahalom unit soldiers were killed.

"With great pain, I am compelled to publish this video released by Hamas," Halevi wrote. "I have exhausted all parliamentary avenues with security bodies, hoping that public exposure will lead to a change in the IDF's combat approach in the Gaza Strip."

The footage reportedly shows Hamas terrorists firing from a nearby house, the deployment of a drone and a dog in accordance with standard IDF procedures, and ultimately the detonation of a lethal explosive by terrorists who entered a tunnel network that had not previously been identified.

"The terrorists are already well-acquainted with the IDF's operational procedures. This is a recurring mistake," Halevi asserted.

He emphasized the need for a fundamental shift in strategy, stating, "Our soldiers' blood is not expendable."

Halevi added, "This method of going house-to-house and clearing tunnel shafts on foot is a crime against our soldiers. Once again, I urge Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the General Staff, and the Cabinet: Change the rules of engagement. Clearing should only be done after a prolonged siege."

According to him, the incident occurred in an area that had already been surrounded.

"Why send our soldiers in there? Eliminate the sources of sustenance from the outside — let them come out exhausted. Enough! Twenty months of fighting, hundreds of fallen soldiers, and thousands wounded. We cannot continue with the same approach and expect different results."