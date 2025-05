זירת התאונה באילת דוברות המשטרה, סטילס: דוברות מד"א

At least one person is dead, ten were injured, and another is still missing after a boat capsized near Neviot Beach in Eilat.

Rescue teams are at the scene and searching for the missing person.

MDA EMTs and paramedics called to the scene administered initial medical care to the injured.

From initial examination, the boat flipped over while making a sharp turn, and its 12 passengers fell into the water. Rescue forces pulled the passengers out of the water.