The visit of the largest-ever bipartisan U.S. delegation to Israel—250 lawmakers from 50 states—began today (Friday) at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar addressed the delegation at a reception event, criticizing statements by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his cabinet ministers against Israel.

He claimed that they are giving backing to violent protests. “Political violence has no place. It threatens freedom and our values. Just yesterday, a pro-Palestinian mob disrupted the ‘La Vuelta’ cycling race in Spain—with encouragement and support from Prime Minister Sánchez and his communist ministers. They even praised the demonstrators after the event.

This occurred just days after Sánchez expressed regret that he did not have an atomic bomb ‘to stop Israel.’ Normalizing political violence is dangerous for all of us. This must end now,” Sa’ar emphasized.

The delegation visiting Israel is expected to hold political discussions, tours, and meetings with senior officials from Israel’s political and security establishment.