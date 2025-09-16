Pedro Sánchez has turned anti-Israel rhetoric into his daily political diet. Every morning, he wakes up and blames Jerusalem for his troubles.

It is no longer foreign policy—it is therapy, a ritual of obsession.

For Sánchez, antisemitism isn’t a slip—it’s his brand. He never misses a chance to attack the Jewish state. He ignores Hamas rockets, he ignores Iranian terror, he ignores Qatari tyranny.

But Israel? Always in the dock.

And now, Spain pays the price. The Vuelta a España, one of cycling’s crown jewels, ended in disgrace. The final stage was cut short after mobs of pro-Palestinian radicals stormed the finish line.

Cyclists were attacked because an Israeli team dared to compete. A first in the history of the sport.

This is not protest. It is terrorism by another name. And yet Pedro Sánchez had the gall to say he was “proud.” Proud of chaos, proud of violence, proud of mobs that trample both sport and decency.

“Spain today shines as an example,” Qatar declared.

What a shameful day for a once-great nation. This is what happens when leaders play with fire. On the very day the race was destroyed, Sánchez praised the agitators. Admiration, he called it.

Encouragement, in reality.

The line between government and mob has disappeared.

And in his darker moments, Sánchez goes further still. He regrets that Spain does not possess nuclear bombs. He fantasizes about having aircraft carriers to threaten Israel.

Not even shocking anymore—just the mask slipping. It is the voice of the extreme left, raw and unfiltered.

Spain has no oil reserves.

Spain has no nuclear arsenal.

Spain cannot “stop the Israeli offensive.”

But Sánchez insists Spain “will keep trying.”

Not because Spain has a stake—because Sánchez has an obsession.

Why this madness? Because hatred is useful.

Hatred distracts.

Hatred diverts.

Hatred covers up corruption.

And the corruption cases are closing in like a storm. His wife indicted. His brother indicted. The Attorney General sent to trial. Two organization secretaries of the Socialist Party indicted—one already in prison.

So he shouts louder about Israel.

So he fuels mobs to burn Spanish streets.

So he declares pride in chaos, instead of shame.

Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez announced a total arms embargo on Israel, banning sales of weapons and military equipment. Ports and airspace closed to vessels or planes carrying arms or fuel for Israel. Sánchez called Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide” and accused it of violating international law.

Other steps: entry bans for alleged war criminals, restrictions on settlement goods, boosted aid to Gaza.

Gideon Sa’ar, Israeli Foreign Minister, to Pedro Sánchez: "Israel does not need Spain in order to defend itself. But Spain may very well need Israel when the time comes."

But history is unforgiving. Spain will not be remembered for Sánchez’s hollow slogans.

It will be remembered for the day its Prime Minister traded dignity for demagoguery. And for the day he turned antisemitism into state policy to shield himself from scandal.

The tragedy is not just Sánchez. The tragedy is a Spain that he drags down with him. A Spain where corruption masquerades as progress. A Spain where antisemitism dresses up as diplomacy. A Spain where mobs now rule the finish line of its greatest race.

Pedro Sánchez wanted pride. Instead, he has delivered shame.

"If he could, Pedro Sánchez would revive the Inquisition — not to seek heretics, but to burn inconvenient truths."