Eight Iranian men who were apprehended by British authorities in a sweeping counterterror operation over the weekend are suspected of a plot targeting the Israeli Embassy in London, according to a report in The Times.

While official confirmation of the intended target remains unavailable, the newspaper said the embassy was central to the investigation.

Five individuals of Iranian origin were arrested across several UK cities on suspicion of preparing to carry out a terrorist act. The arrests occurred during coordinated raids involving both armed police and military personnel. One notable operation took place in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, where officers were filmed detaining a suspect at a residential property. Others were taken into custody in Swindon, west London, Stockport, and Manchester.

Authorities have confirmed that four suspects—aged 29 to 46—are currently in custody and undergoing interrogation. A fifth individual, aged 24, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis declined to comment on the immigration status of the detainees, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

In a parallel development on the same day, three additional Iranian nationals were arrested under the National Security Act in a separate case. These individuals are reportedly being questioned over alleged ties to a foreign state—believed to be Iran.

British intelligence and law enforcement have grown increasingly vocal about Tehran’s influence and the risk it poses to the UK, noted The Times. Just last month, a 33-year-old man was charged with terror offenses following an attempted intrusion at the Israeli Embassy in west London. That case is reportedly unrelated to the most recent arrests.

Iranian threats on UK soil have escalated markedly. In October, MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum warned that Tehran could turn its focus on Britain should it be perceived as aligning too closely with Israel in the context of Middle East tensions.