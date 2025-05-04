British counter-terrorism officers have arrested five individuals suspected of planning a terror attack targeting a specific site in the UK, the BBC reported, citing a statement released by the Metropolitan Police.

The arrests, which took place on Saturday, were part of a pre-planned nationwide operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Four of those arrested have been identified as Iranian nationals—two men aged 29, one aged 40, and another aged 46. The nationality and age of the fifth suspect, apprehended in Manchester, have yet to be confirmed.

Authorities say the arrests were made in various locations across England. A 29-year-old suspect was detained in Swindon, another man of the same age in Stockport, a 40-year-old in Rochdale, and a 46-year-old in west London. All four were taken into custody under the Terrorism Act. The fifth man was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

All five remain in custody as investigations continue. Police stated that they had informed the premises allegedly linked to the plot and that protective measures were in place.

Searches are currently underway at several properties across Greater Manchester, London, and Swindon. The investigation is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, with support from Greater Manchester Police, Wiltshire Police, and specialist counter-terror units from around the UK.