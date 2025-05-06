Seven Iranian nationals arrested in connection with two separate national security investigations will remain in custody as British counter-terrorism police continue their inquiries, authorities confirmed Monday, according to Reuters.

The Metropolitan Police obtained warrants to extend the detention of four men, aged between 29 and 46, who were taken into custody over the weekend in relation to a suspected conspiracy to target an undisclosed location. These individuals will now be held for further questioning until May 10.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, emphasized the scope and scale of the investigation.

“Our officers and staff are progressing what is a significant and highly complex investigation, and we still have searches and activity underway at multiple addresses across the country,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

A fifth suspect, also detained in connection with the same probe, has been released on bail with strict conditions pending a future court date in May.

In a separate but unrelated investigation, authorities are holding three additional Iranian men, aged 39 to 55, under suspicion of involvement in activities linked to the interests of a foreign power. They too will remain in custody until May 10 under extended detention warrants.

The operations come at a time of heightened vigilance toward Iranian influence in the UK. Tehran has recently been designated under the most severe tier of Britain’s foreign influence register, underscoring official concern.

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum previously disclosed that British intelligence has dealt with 20 Iran-related plots since 2022, many of which posed direct threats to life.

Authorities have not released further details about the specific threats under investigation, citing the sensitivity of ongoing operations.