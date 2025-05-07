US Vice President JD Vance participated in an on-stage interview on Wednesday at the Munich Security Conference, during which he discussed the nuclear talks between the US and Iran.

Asked if the deal with Iran would be similar to the previous one made by the Obama administration (JCPOA), Vance pointed out two major points where the new deal must differ. "The enforcement or inspections regime was incredibly weak, I don't think it actually served the function of preventing the Iranians from getting on the pathway to nuclear weapons."

He added that, "We believe that there were some elements of their nuclear program that were preserved under JCPOA that, while they weren't nuclear weapons, they allowed Iran to stay on this flight-path toward a nuclear weapon if they would flip the switch and press go."

According to Vance, "There is a deal that would reintegrate Iran into the global economy, that would be really good for the Iranian people, but would result in the complete cessation of any chance that they would get a nuclear weapon."

The Vice President echoed President Donald Trump, noting that while a deal is the first option, "Option B is very bad. It's very bad for everybody, and it's not what we want, but it's better than Option C, which is Iran getting a nuclear weapon. That is what's completely off the table for the American administration, no ifs, ands, or buts."

Vance emphasized that Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon would affect nuclear proliferation around the world, and there would be no way to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world if more regimes obtain nuclear weapons.

He concluded his remarks on the Iran issue, noting, So far, so good. We've been very happy with how the Iranians have responded to some of the points we've made." He highlighted the roll the role the intermediaries have taken, the Omanis in particular.

"We're on the right pathway. But this is going to end somewhere, and it will end either in Iran eliminating its nuclear weapons program."

Vance noted that Iran "can have civil nuclear power, we don't mind that, but which regime in the world has civil nuclear power and enrichment without having a nuclear weapon? The answer is no one. No one right now has a civil nuclear program, with their entire enrichment infrastructure, that could enrich to the 90% needed to get to missile material and a nuclear weapon. So our proposition is very simple, we don't care if people want nuclear power, we're fine with that, but you can't have the kind of enrichment program that allows you to get to a nuclear weapon, and that's where we draw the line."

The Vice President's comments seemingly contradict a statement by President Trump, who said in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" earlier this week that he would only accept "full dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program.