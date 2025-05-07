In a historic first, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee paid an official visit to Judea and Samaria, at the invitation of the YESHA Council, visiting the ancient site of Shilo in the Binyamin region.

Ambassador Huckabee met with local municipal leaders in Judea and Samaria as the guest of Binyamin Regional Council head and YESHA Council chairman, Israel Ganz. He was warmly received in a celebratory event.

Ambassador Huckabee and his wife Janet began the historic visit with a guided tour of ancient Shiloh, accompanied by Israel Ganz and YESHA Council Director General Omer Rahamim.

During the visit, Ambassador Huckabee recited the biblical Prayer of Hannah at the site of the Mishkan (Tabernacle) in ancient Shilo, praying for the release of the hostages and for the safety of Israeli soldiers.

Ambassador Huckabee stated: "I have never used any term other than 'Judea and Samaria.' To use any other would be a historical injustice and a denial of the Bible. President Trump loves this land. You have sacrificed so much to live here — you've paid in blood, sweat, and tears."

He added, "This place is a miracle. Only God's existence can explain your presence here. I believe in the Bible, and I cannot have faith without you. I owe you a spiritual debt. The Jewish people are a revolution for the world in how to live. Jewish existence represents life according to God’s rules, and that’s why so many in the world want to kill Jews — because they want to kill God. You represent God’s presence and His choosing of this land. You are not alone. We stand with you, and so do many others around the world. Whoever does not stand with you, does not stand with God."

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the YESHA Council, welcomed the ambassador, saying, "Welcome home — to the heart of the Holy Land, the home for which the Jewish people prayed for 3,000 years. Ancient Shiloh was the place that united the tribes of Israel. And today, here we are — united and strong, in the State of Israel, together with you. As someone who has visited this sacred place of prayer more than once, your prayers and ours have been answered — you have achieved this important post. Your success is our success. Together, we will make Israel stronger. Together, we will make Judea and Samaria stronger. Together, we will make history."