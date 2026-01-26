President Isaac Herzog hosted the annual lecture of the Jabotinsky Institute at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. This year’s lecture was given by U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

The event took place shortly after the announcement that the last hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili, had been returned home to Israel.

President Herzog stated: “The joy of this moment is infinitely elevated by the news we have all been waiting for with bated breath. Finally, 834 days later, Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili, who ran at first call to the front lines to save others, has come home: home to his country, home to his family, home at last. An entire nation is breathing an enormous sigh of relief tonight, as all of our hearts are with Ran’s family, especially his parents, Talik and Itzik, who fought heroically and with remarkable courage to bring their son home. Michal and I just had a very moving conversation with Talik and Itzik, and our hearts and the hearts of the entire nation of Israel go out to them."

“I want to thank everyone involved in the efforts to bring Ran home. I want to thank our government and the Prime Minister. I want to thank the IDF. I want to thank all the countries involved in brokering the hostage agreements, especially, and first and foremost, our dear friend, the United States of America and President Donald J. Trump. I also want to thank his advisors, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. They have all been heavily involved in this effort. I also want to thank my good friend, Ambassador Mike Huckabee, whom we have the good fortune of hearing today, and the even better fortune of having as a great friend of our country, and a great guardian of the US-Israel alliance.

“For the first time since 2014, there is not a single Israeli citizen being held captive in the Gaza Strip. True healing for our nation can begin now. May Ran’s memory be a blessing."

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee added: “It is an extraordinary privilege to take this pin, to remove it from my lapel. I have said on many occasions, since I was posted here as ambassador, that the happiest day of my tenure was going to be the day when I could remove this pin, because it meant that the last hostage would have been freed and home with his family."

“And when reporters would say: What do you hope to accomplish as an ambassador? I said: I don't know that it will be anything that I accomplish, but what I hope is that in the not distant future, I will remove this pin. I'm not going to keep it as a souvenir. There is nothing about it that is pleasant. It brings nothing of a memory that I want to cherish or to hold. I said, when I take it off, I will get rid of it. I will never see it again, and I will pray that never in the history of the nation of Israel will anyone ever wear a yellow ribbon on their clothing again, because I pray there will never be a moment when another Israeli family has to go through the agony of someone among them being taken hostage by evil people. Today, I remove it, and I will get rid of it."