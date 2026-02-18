Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson claimed that he and members of his team were detained at Ben Gurion Airport after conducting an interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Carlson, who traveled to Israel for a sit-down discussion with Huckabee following a public disagreement over Israel’s treatment of Christians, said the incident occurred shortly after the interview concluded.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Carlson alleged that airport security personnel confiscated their passports and took his executive producer to a separate room for questioning. He described the encounter as unusual and said the group later departed the country.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Israel denied that Carlson was detained. The spokesperson stated that Carlson received routine passport control questions similar to those asked of other visitors, including diplomats.

“It is not accurate that Israel only was going to let Tucker into the country for the interview," the spokesperson said, adding that the Embassy’s only coordination with Israeli authorities concerned facilitating the landing of Carlson’s private plane. The spokesperson further said that Carlson opted to remain in the country for only a few hours and that he was treated in the same manner as other visitors.

Huckabee also addressed the matter, stating: "EVERYONE who comes in/out of Israel (every country for that matter) has passports checked & routinely asked security questions. Even ME going in/out with Diplomatic Passport & Diplomatic Visa."

Prior to the interview, Carlson posted a photograph on social media from Ben Gurion Airport with the caption, “Greetings from Israel."

The Daily Mail reported that two sources familiar with the matter claimed there had initially been reluctance within the Israeli government regarding Carlson’s entry, leading to discussions that reportedly involved the US State Department. According to a Channel 13 report, Israel ultimately chose not to bar Carlson’s entry in order to avoid what was described as a potential diplomatic incident.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman criticized Carlson for not touring the country despite invitations to do so.

The Daily Mail said it contacted the White House and the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for comment.

The interview between Carlson and Huckabee followed public exchanges in which Carlson questioned whether adequate protections were being provided to Christians in Israel. Huckabee, who has known Carlson for decades, invited him to discuss their differences in person.

The Airports Authority commented: "Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated. Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers. The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public. No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims."