US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded Saturday night to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's expression of support for Venzuelan President Nicolás Maduro following the US' capture of Maduro and his wife.

"I pity ppl of NY for electing a mayor who sides with a drug trafficker & ally of Iran & Hezbollah rather than his constituents," Huckabee commented. "Will he & Sen Van Hollen go to Maduro's jail cell to sip margaritas for solidarity?"

Earlier, Mamdani wrote, "I was briefed this morning on the US military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City."

"Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law.

"This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance."