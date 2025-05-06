Felony charges against seven individuals involved in a pro-Palestinian Arab protest at the University of Michigan have been dropped, the state’s top prosecutor announced Monday, citing prolonged court delays and intensifying criticism, according to The Associated Press.

The charges stemmed from a May 2024 police operation that dismantled an encampment on the university’s central Diag area. Demonstrators had occupied the space for weeks, urging the institution to divest from entities linked to Israel. The university defended the clearance, stating the camp posed safety hazards, including exposed power sources and open flames.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel acknowledged the strength of the prosecution’s case but pointed to a series of external pressures that complicated the legal process, according to AP. A Washtenaw County judge had yet to decide if the charges merited trial after several court sessions.

While protesters called for the university to sever financial ties with companies connected to Israel, school officials maintained that its endowment holds no direct investments in such firms, and that less than $15 million is placed in broader funds that could include them.

As has been the case with other universities, the University of Michigan has seen a rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

In September, a 19-year-old Jewish student was attacked and beaten by a group of males after he responded in the affirmative when asked if he was Jewish. The suspects fled the area on foot.

The assault was condemned by leaders at the University of Michigan, including by its President Santa Ono.