The president and vice president of the University of Michigan’s student assembly, both prominent pro-Palestinian Arab activists, were removed from office this week after being found guilty of dereliction of duty, marking the first time such an action has been taken in the school’s history.

Last month, articles of impeachment were filed against former student body president Alifa Anam Chowdhury and vice president Elias Atkinson. Following a seven-day hearing that lasted over 20 hours, student government justices ruled that both were guilty of neglecting their responsibilities, reported The Michigan Daily.

The decision centered on Chowdhury’s four unexcused absences from assembly meetings and Atkinson’s failure to hold mandatory twice-monthly meetings. Effective immediately, former speaker of the assembly Mario Thaqi will assume the role of president, while a new vice president will be nominated and an internal election will determine the next speaker.

The justices acquitted Chowdhury and Atkinson of other charges, including incitement to violence, cyber violations, and defamation. These allegations stemmed from an October student government meeting where tensions ran high over controversial decisions and protests.

The impeachment brings to a close a saga that began in April when Chowdhury campaigned for student body president on a “Shut It Down” platform, pledging to withhold funding from student organizations until the university’s Board of Regents divested its endowment from Israel.

After winning the election, Chowdhury froze $1.3 million in student activity funds for 400 campus groups, prompting the university to intervene by lending funds directly to the organizations.

On October 8, the student assembly overruled Chowdhury’s budget veto, reinstating the frozen funds. The same meeting also saw the defeat of the Rebuilding Education in Gaza Act, a resolution that sought to redirect student funds to a university in Gaza.

Two days before the meeting, Chowdhury allegedly called on supporters via the “Shut It Down” Instagram account to “pack CSG.” According to an op-ed by CSG Student General Counsel Tyler Watt, published in the Michigan Review, Chowdhury and Atkinson met with anti-Israel protesters during the meeting but failed to intervene when protesters shouted at assembly members, spat on an intern, and followed attendees to their cars while jeering.

Following the meeting, Chowdhury allegedly changed the student government account password and posted a message expressing frustration over the vote.

As has been the case with other universities, the University of Michigan has seen a rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

In May, police broke up a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment at the University of Michigan, citing a threat to public safety.

In September, a 19-year-old Jewish student was attacked and beaten by a group of males after he responded in the affirmative when asked if he was Jewish. The suspects fled the area on foot.