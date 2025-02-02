A pro-Palestinian Arab student organization at the University of Michigan has been suspended for two years and will lose its funding due to protests calling for divestment from companies linked to Israel, The Associated Press reported.

The group, Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), was found to have violated the university’s conduct standards for recognized student groups, following a demonstration outside a regent’s residence last spring and another protest held on the Ann Arbor campus without university approval.

In addition to the suspension, the organization is barred from reserving campus spaces. SAFE has until next Thursday to appeal the decision.

The suspension could be lifted before the two-year period if SAFE fulfills all sanctions and meets with university officials to discuss its violations and policies governing student organizations. However, the earliest possible reinstatement would be in the winter of 2026.

“Protests are welcome at U-M, so long as those protests do not infringe on the rights of others, significantly disrupt university events or operations, violate policies or threaten the safety of the community,” the university said in a statement quoted by AP. “The university has been clear that we will enforce our policies related to protests and expressive activity, and that we will hold individuals and student organizations accountable for their actions in order to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all.”

As has been the case with other universities, the University of Michigan has seen a rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Last May, police broke up a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment at the University of Michigan, citing a threat to public safety.

In September, a 19-year-old Jewish student was attacked and beaten by a group of males after he responded in the affirmative when asked if he was Jewish. The suspects fled the area on foot.

The assault was condemned by leaders at the University of Michigan, including by its President Santa Ono.

The president and vice president of the University of Michigan’s student assembly, both prominent pro-Palestinian Arab activists, were recently removed from office after being found guilty of dereliction of duty, marking the first time such an action has been taken in the school’s history.