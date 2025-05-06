US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Monday that the United States is pushing for renewed diplomatic efforts with Iran and working tirelessly to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza—aiming for progress before President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the region.

Speaking to Axios' Barak Ravid as he participated in the Israeli Embassy’s reception in honor of Israel’s Independence Day, Witkoff confirmed that Washington is looking to resume nuclear negotiations with Tehran imminently.

"The US is trying to schedule the fourth round of nuclear talks with Iran for this weekend. If it doesn’t happen it’s only because of the president’s trip to the Middle East," Witkoff said.

Despite the sensitive timing, Witkoff remained cautiously optimistic about the direction of the talks.

"We are making some progress. I hope it is moving in the right direction. The president wants to see this solved diplomatically if possible, so we’re doing everything we can to get it going," he added.

The US and Iran held three rounds of nuclear talks, in which Witkoff represented the US side. A planned fourth round of negotiations, which was to take place in Rome last weekend, was postponed without a new date announced.

On the pressing issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Witkoff emphasized ongoing daily coordination with key regional players, including Egypt and Qatar, in hopes of reaching a ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

"I hope we make progress. I hope we get everyone out. I talk to Qatar, Egypt, and Israel almost every day. President Trump wants to get the hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to get the hostages. We are working in a concerted way," he told Ravid.

Witkoff added that the US administration is hopeful a deal could be reached "before or during President Trump's trip to the Middle East."

Trump is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates next week. Israel is not in his itinerary, but Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is reportedly planning to travel to Israel on May 12, before joining Trump in Saudi Arabia.

During his speech at the event, Witkoff described the occasion as “bittersweet while 59 hostages remain cruelly held by Hamas.”

“On behalf of President Trump, I pledge that we will work tirelessly this year so that next year’s Independence Day is not just a wish for happiness, but a reality of peace, prosperity and for Israel, unity,” he said.

“There are many efforts underway. Humanitarian aid initiatives for Gaza, which we applaud, the expansion of the Abraham peace accords,” Witkoff continued, adding there will be “a lot of announcements very, very shortly” on this front.

The US envoy urged Israelis “to choose unity over division, vision over disagreement, and hope over despair. When you do, Israel’s future will shine brighter than ever.”