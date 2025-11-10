HaGevura Forum (The Heroism Forum), which unites hundreds of bereaved families from the "Swords of Iron" War, sent a letter on Monday to President Trump's representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who arrived in Israel for several policy meetings.

The letter was sent amid fears in Israel that the purpose of the duo's visit is to apply pressure on the Israeli government to release the terrorists imprisoned in the tunnels in Rafah. According to the bereaved families, releasing the terrorists will lead to their immediate return to terrorism, harming the security interests of the State of Israel and the entire Western world.

In the letter sent by the families to President Trump's representatives, they wrote: "We are bereaved families from HaGevura Forum (The Heroism Forum), which unites hundreds of families of heroes who fought to restore security to the citizens of Israel and fell during the war. Thanks to the heroism of our loved ones, the IDF has apprehended approximately 150 terrorists who massacred, raped, and slaughtered children, women, and citizens of the State of Israel. Even after the horrific massacre, these same terrorists continued to harm hostages and the IDF soldiers who were operating to bring them back home."

"These are the terrorists responsible for the severe atrocities the State of Israel endured during the terrible massacre led by Hamas two years ago. Thanks to the determination of our soldiers, these same terrorists and murderers are now imprisoned in the tunnels in Rafah. The sentence for these terrorists is one: death. If the Western nations and Israel surrender, these terrorists will immediately return to terrorism, which will harm the interests of the State of Israel and of all Western nations," the letter stated.

Later in the letter, the families address Hamas's violations of the ceasefire agreement. According to them, "the Hamas organization has not adhered for a single minute to the agreements signed with it. Hamas has not yet returned all the abducted bodies, it has continued to kill our soldiers, and it has tried time and again to carry out dozens of additional terrorist acts against our soldiers. They refuse to disarm, all while continuing to solidify the organization's rule in Gaza."

"We, who lost our heroic loved ones in battle, call upon you: Do not be the lifeline for these terrorists. Do not allow this evil to continue to live and add more evil to the world. We implore you to support Israel in fighting terror and destroying Hamas. We call upon you to support the State of Israel in eradicating Hamas, cutting off terrorism, and removing this evil from the world," the families noted in conclusion.