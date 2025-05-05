IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin made a statement to the media this evening (Monday) at the Gaza border regarding the new operation in Gaza.

Defrin said that the top goal of the operation in Gaza is the return of the hostages, contrary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that the primary goal is to defeat Hamas.

"We have a structured plan, we are making progress, and we are moving on to a new and more intensified phase of the operation in Gaza. The objective of the operation is the return of our hostages, the dismantling and decisive defeat of the Hamas regime. These are two goals that are intertwined."

"​​​​​​​The operation will include a wide-scale operation involving the movement of the majority of the Gaza Strip’s population in order to protect them in a Hamas-free zone. The operation will include continued airstrikes, elimination of terrorists, and dismantling of terrorist infrastructure. We will replicate the model implemented in Rafah in other areas of the Strip as well."

"A large-scale reserve mobilization has been carried out for the operation, we have issued call-up orders to tens of thousands of reservists. The reserve mobilization was carried out after a thorough analysis of our needs, and with a deep understanding of the strain on our personnel. ​​​​​​​We are working to provide greater clarity for our reservists, along with a tailored support system for them and their families. The reservists are the backbone of the IDF, and we honor and appreciate their contribution. We will continue to support them. The reserve mobilization at this time is difficult and complex, but it is being carried out in order to bring back our hostages, achieve a decisive outcome, and end the war."

"Hamas misjudged - and continues to misjudge - our determination. Hamas is the one who initiated the vicious attack against us, Hamas is the one harming the Gazan population, Hamas is the one bringing destruction and devastation. Just this week, we saw Hamas looting stores and stealing food from the population. Hamas is the one starving them."

"The IDF will continue to act with determination to achieve the objectives of the war. We are in a war like no other, a multi-front war with seven open fronts. We will be wherever there is an enemy, continuing to act to protect the residents and serve as a barrier between the enemy and our citizens. For this, we need the mobilization of everyone."

He gave a personal warning to the media: "I will continue to speak, directly and matter-of-factly, to answer, to explain, and to reflect. I will speak to you when necessary, not when possible! We have set a principle – our actions will speak. So let our actions speak."

In response to journalists' questions, he said: "We believe that the action we are taking is the best method to implement the strategy established by the political echelon. The goals of the war are the return of the hostages and the toppling of Hamas's rule."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: "IDF Spokesperson, you are once again confused to think that the army is above politicians. In a democracy, it works differently: the politicians decide, and the army executes. The top and primary goal is the downfall of Hamas, and only through that can we safely return the hostages. Failure to achieve this primary goal could lead, God forbid, to more murders and hostages in the future. This is what the politicians have decided, whether you like it or not."