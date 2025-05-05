A diplomatic source on Monday discussed the Security Cabinet meeting, which unanimously approved the IDF Chief of Staff's plan to defeat Hamas in Gaza and bring back the hostages.

The source emphasized that while the cabinet approved the possibility of distributing humanitarian aid, if the need arises, in a manner that will prevent Hamas from taking control of the aid and will destroy its governing capabilities, it was noted in the meeting that at this point, Gaza currently has enough food.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during the meeting that the plan is good since it can achieve the two goals - defeating Hamas and returning the hostages. He clarified that the battle plan is different from the previous ones since Israel is transitioning from a method of raids to seizing territory and remaining in it.

Netanyahu also added that he continues to promote Trump's plan to allow for the voluntary emigration of Gazans, and that there are discussions on the matter with several countries.