Cabinet unanimously approves expansion of military operations in Gaza

After a seven-hour discussion, the Security Cabinet early Monday morning unanimously approved the plans to expand combat operations in Gaza.

The discussion focused on new operational plans aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas, including a large-scale ground maneuver and entry into areas of the Gaza Strip, where IDF forces are expected to remain for an extended period.

Additionally, a principled framework for the distribution of future humanitarian aid to Gaza was approved, despite opposition from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. According to the approved framework, aid will be transferred in the future through an international fund that will oversee preventing its transfer to Hamas.

As part of preparations for the operation, a large-scale mobilization of reservists is expected. The reservist forces will be divided into battalions that will join the fighting in the field and brigades that will replace regular units entering Gaza.

The Cabinet meeting was intended to approve agreements that were reached during a discussion held this past Friday at the Kirya military headquarters, attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and senior IDF officials.

An Israeli official said after the discussion, "As long as Hamas does not release our hostages, we will significantly deepen our military operations."

He added, "This is what will happen unless Hamas agrees at the last moment to a deal and releases the hostages."