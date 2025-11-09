Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsWatch: Idan Amedi's moving performance at Itay Chen's funeralWatch: Idan Amedi's moving performance at Itay Chen's funeralIsraeli singer, actor, and wounded war veteran Idan Amedi, gave an emotional performance at the funeral of Itay Chen, whose body was returned to Israel last week from Hamas captivity.Israel National News Nov 9, 2025, 5:32 PM (GMT+2)fallen soldiersIdan Amedifallen IDF soldiersSwords of IronHostages in GazaHostage Deal'איתי - השיר הזה מוקדש לך' | צפו: עידן עמדי שר והתרגש בהלוויתו של איתי חן ז"לוידאו: צביקי ריבקין / תמונה: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew