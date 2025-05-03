Thousands gathered Saturday night at the central rally in Hostages Square, in the week marking Israel's Independence Day, declaring, "There is no complete independence without the return of our loved ones."

"We stand here tonight in Hostages Square - not only as people who experienced the unimaginable, but as the voice of those who cannot be here with us," said Hamas captivity survivors Omer Shem Tov, Maya Regev, and Itay Regev, who were kidnapped from the Nova Festival.

Maya Regev said, "We cannot celebrate true independence while dozens of Israelis are denied freedom, denied a voice, denied protection, sitting terrified in these very moments. Itay, Omer, and I left for the party together and were kidnapped together. We endured captivity together until the moment Omer was left behind. Itay and I returned, with the feeling that a massive part of us remained there, in hell."

Omer Shem Tov added, "I remained behind, feeling abandoned, forgotten. That's how I sat for another 450 days until I was released. And even now, we are physically free but not mentally. Our siblings are there. Our siblings were left behind, waiting to be rescued from that terrible hell. The only obligation we have as a people, as a nation, is to bring them home. We owe them this independence, this freedom."

He continued, "We were kidnapped from the Nova party along with Ori Danino, may his memory be blessed. We didn't know Ori before. When the attack began, we split up. In all the chaos, fear, blood, fire and horrific scenes, Ori chose to go back. He returned to the inferno to look for us. To save us. He didn't have to. But he did it. That's what courage looks like. Ori paid for this choice with the loss of his independence, and after 11 difficult months of captivity, he paid with his life. Ori, in body and soul, embodied the true Israeli spirit - the spirit that must continue to guide us now: We don't leave anyone behind. This spirit must be our compass now, especially now. We say this here tonight, from this stage, and we address the decision-makers and the government: The power to return the hostages is in your hands."

Itay Regev said, "We returned to life but couldn't truly move forward and heal ourselves when a huge part of our hearts sits there waiting to be rescued. We received independence but didn't feel truly free. It's difficult, almost impossible, to speak of independence when we know 59 people, our brothers and sisters, have lost all their freedom for 575 long, difficult, frightening and endless days. They're still there, innocent, held captive without voice, without protection, without light, without independence."

Yeela David, sister of Evyatar David, added: "Evyatari is my blood brother, and with him are 58 other hostages who are all our brothers and sisters. Any moment now it's 600 days they've been there. It's unbearable. We must get them out immediately. This week was Independence Day. Independence is the right to live. There can be no independence when they're there, dying beneath the ground. So Evyatari, my big brother, I love you, hold on, because I know together we'll succeed in bringing you and everyone back. See you soon at home."

Meital Weiss, daughter of captivity survivor Shiri Weiss and Ilan Weiss, said: "My mother and sister returned from captivity. But my father is still there. My father volunteered to protect us all. He chose to fight - not just for his home and family, but for all of us. He was murdered. For a year and a half, I've been thinking about his choice. This week we spent Memorial Day with families who have no grave to visit, and Independence Day without true independence. And news about expanding fighting in Gaza, which endangers soldiers and hostages and delays their return again."