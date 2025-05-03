On Friday night, twelve IAF fighter planes targeted infrastructure components and weapons across Syria, including anti-aircraft cannons and surface-to-air missile launcher.

IAF chief Major General Tomer Bar and Northern Command chief Major General Ori Gordin commanded the operation from the IAF headquarters.

In addition, five Syrian Druze citizens were evacuated to receive medical treatment in Israel.

The injured citizens were evacuated to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed, after sustaining injuries in Syrian territory.

"The IDF is deployed in southern Syria and is prepared to prevent the entry of hostile forces into the area of Druze villages," a statement read. "The IDF continues to monitor developments with readiness for defense and various scenarios."