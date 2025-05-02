Syrian media reported on Friday evening that Israeli fighter jets struck in the vicinity of the village of Shathah in the Hama province, in northwestern Syria.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath claimed that the target of the strike was an air defense base used by the former regime of Bashar Al-Assad.

Israel has not yet responded to the reports.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel had conducted a strike near the presidential palace in Damascus.

“This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not allow the deployment of forces south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community,” they said.

The strike came amid clashes in Syria, sparked by the circulation of an audio recording attributed to a Druze citizen and deemed blasphemous.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said on Thursday the fighting had involved security forces, allied fighters and local Druze groups.

It added that 102 have died so far in the clashes, including 30 government loyalists, 21 Druze fighters and 10 civilians.

The United States on Thursday condemned the violence against Syria’s Druze community, calling on the country’s interim authorities to hold perpetrators accountable.

