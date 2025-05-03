Troops from the IDF's 16th Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, are operating in the Shejaiya area and continue to operate within the security zone.

So far, the troops have located and dismantled terror infrastructure, eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area, and confiscated numerous weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Additionally, the troops dismantled a Hamas weapons storage facility located in the area, which posed a threat to them.

"IDF troops will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli citizens and residents of the surrounding communities," the IDF stressed.