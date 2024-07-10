פעילות כוחות אוגדה 98 בשג'אעיה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of Gaza City. Overnight, the troops conducted a counterterrorism operation against Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were operating inside UNRWA's Headquarters in the area and using it as a base to conduct attacks on IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip.

After a defined corridor was opened to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from the area, IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on the structure, eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat, and located large amounts of weapons in the area.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area of Shejaiya and dismantled underground tunnel routes. The troops identified ten terrorists observing the troops from a structure in the area, and in a combined aerial and ground strike, the structure in which the terrorists were operating was struck.

IDF troops are continuing a targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area in southern Gaza. Over the past day, the troops eliminated a number of terrorists, located weapons, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The IAF struck and eliminated several Hamas terrorists in central Gaza, including terrorists who took part in the underground tunnels and anti-tank missiles units in the Hamas terrorist organization.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל