Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced early Friday morning that Israel had struck a target close to the presidential palace in Damascus.

"This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not permit Syrian troops to move south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community," they said in a joint statement.

Later, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed, "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck adjacent to the area of the Palace of Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus."

The strike came hours after members of the Druze community in Israel, furious over the attacks on their brethren in Syria by the regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, launched a wave of intense protests across northern Israel.

The protesters blocked major routes, including the Eliakim interchange on Highway 6 and the Kabri and Amiad junctions, setting tires ablaze and significantly disrupting traffic. The protesters later also marched towards Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea.

Druze reservists sent a letter to Netanyahu titled: "Immediate IDF intervention to stop the massacre against the Druze community in Syria."

"Hundreds of Druze fighters are ready to immediately volunteer and fight alongside our brothers to save them, even at the cost of taking responsibility for ourselves, including all the risks involved to our safety and lives," the reservists wrote to the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Katz issued a warning to the Syrian regime and said, "I reiterate my warning to the head of the Syrian regime, Julani – if the attacks on the Druze in Syria do not stop, we will respond with great severity." Katz emphasized that Israel is "committed to their protection and is closely monitoring the situation."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also addressed the issue during a reception for diplomatic staff at the President’s Residence, calling on the international community to actively intervene in the situation in Syria.

"Fulfill your role in protecting the minorities in Syria, and specifically the Druze, from the regime and its terrorist gangs," Sa’ar urged.