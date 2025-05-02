The United States on Thursday condemned the violence against Syria’s Druze community, calling on the country’s interim authorities to hold perpetrators accountable.

“The recent violence and inflammatory rhetoric targeting members of the Druze community in Syria is reprehensible and unacceptable. The interim authorities must stop the fighting, hold perpetrators of violence and civilian harm accountable for their actions, and ensure the security of all Syrians,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a statement.

“Sectarianism will only sink Syria and the region into chaos and more violence. We have seen that Syrians can solve their disputes peacefully through negotiations. We call for a representative future government that protects and integrates all of Syria’s communities, including ethnic and religious minorities,” she added.

The statement follows clashes in Syria, sparked by the circulation of an audio recording attributed to a Druze citizen and deemed blasphemous.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the fighting had involved security forces, allied fighters and local Druze groups.

It added that 102 have died so far in the clashes, including 30 government loyalists, 21 Druze fighters and 10 civilians.

On Wednesday, the IDF struck an organized group in Syria which was preparing to attack the civilian Druze community in the country.

Early Friday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel had struck a target close to the presidential palace in Damascus.

"This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not permit Syrian troops to move south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community," they said in a joint statement.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued a direct appeal to the international community to act in defense of minorities in Syria, particularly the Druze, citing ongoing violence.

“I call on the international community to fulfill its role in protecting the minorities in Syria – especially the Druze – from the regime and its gangs of terror,” he said. “Do not turn a blind eye to the tough events taking place there over the recent months.”