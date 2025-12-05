Senior allies of deposed Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad are channeling millions of dollars to tens of thousands of potential fighters in an effort to undermine Syria’s new leadership, according to a Reuters investigation. The report says the men, operating from exile in Russia, Lebanon, and the UAE, are trying to mobilize support within the Alawite community and position themselves as future power brokers.

Reuters found that two of the most prominent figures, Maj. Gen. Kamal Hassan, Assad’s former military intelligence chief, and businessman Rami Makhlouf are competing to rally support in coastal Syria and parts of Lebanon. Together with other factions, they are said to be financing more than 50,000 fighters in the hope of securing loyalty and influence.

According to Reuters, the two men are vying for control of a network of clandestine command rooms and weapons caches built in the final years of Assad’s rule. Syrian officials confirmed the existence of these facilities but insisted they have been weakened.

People familiar with the efforts told Reuters that Hassan and Makhlouf are each promoting competing visions for the Alawite-majority regions. Hassan has been contacting commanders and airing grievances over his lost authority, while Makhlouf has presented himself in messages as a figure destined to return to power. Both men have reportedly funneled large sums to ex-officers and local commanders.

Reuters reports that Syria’s new government has deployed former Assad loyalist Khaled al-Ahmad to counter these schemes and persuade Alawites that their future lies with the current leadership. Officials told Reuters they are aware of the exiles’ plans and working to block them.

Interviews conducted by Reuters suggest the exiled figures have struggled to gain broader support. Some commanders told the agency they have accepted funds from both sides due to economic hardship, while others questioned the exiles’ strategic capabilities.

Documents reviewed by Reuters indicate that Makhlouf and his associates claim tens of thousands of fighters, though payment records show salaries remain meager. Hassan is also said to be overseeing cyber operations and recruitment networks from Moscow.

Reuters found no evidence that either camp has mobilized forces on the ground. Syrian authorities told the agency they believe the exiles lack the capability to mount a serious challenge.

Russia, according to Reuters, has kept its distance from the plotting. Moscow continues to host the exiled figures but has offered no clear backing. Meetings between Russian officials and representatives of the factions have reportedly become infrequent.

Tensions within the Alawite community intensified after deadly clashes earlier this year. Although neither Hassan nor Makhlouf initiated the unrest, Reuters reports that the violence spurred their renewed organizing.

For now, officials quoted by Reuters say the threat remains limited, even as underground weapons depots sit untouched along the coast. Local commanders told the news agency that while the tools for future conflict remain in place, no faction has yet presented a path worth following.