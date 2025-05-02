Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke on Friday with the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, who thanked him for his directive to take strong action to protect the Druze in Syria in recent days, including the Prime Minister's decision last night to strike the Presidential Palace compound in Damascus.

Sheikh Tarif said that the vigorous actions directed by the Prime Minister have sent a deterrent message to the Syrian regime regarding Israel's commitment to the Druze community in Syria.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told Sheikh Tarif that he expects the Druze community to respect the law in Israel, as it has done previously, and not take any action whatsoever against other citizens or security forces personnel.

The Prime Minister told Sheikh Tarif that Israel is a nation of laws that everyone must respect, and which is a fundamental requirement on which there can be no compromise.

Sheikh Tarif agreed with Prime Minister Netanyahu, replied that all community leaders have condemned the displays of violence and violations of the law by members of the community, and said that the Druze community would continue to respect the laws of the state.