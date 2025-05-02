Members of the Druze community in Israel are furious over the attacks on their brethren in Syria by the regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa. On Thursday evening, they launched a wave of intense protests across northern Israel.

The protesters blocked major routes, including the Eliakim interchange on Highway 6 and the Kabri and Amiad junctions, setting tires ablaze and significantly disrupting traffic.

The protests caused heavy traffic jams throughout the north, with some routes and junctions completely blocked.

One protester told Channel 12 News, "This is just the beginning – we will turn the country upside down if they don’t stop what’s being done to our brothers in Syria. If no one cares about the community, we will cross every line to ensure their safety."

Earlier, Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to the Syrian regime and said, "I reiterate my warning to the head of the Syrian regime, Julani – if the attacks on the Druze in Syria do not stop, we will respond with great severity." Katz emphasized that Israel is "committed to their protection and is closely monitoring the situation."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also addressed the issue during a reception for diplomatic staff at the President’s Residence, calling on the international community to actively intervene in the situation in Syria.

"Fulfill your role in protecting the minorities in Syria, and specifically the Druze, from the regime and its terrorist gangs," Sa’ar urged.