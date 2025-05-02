Dvir Haim Shnerb, who was seriously injured in a terror attack six years ago, on Thursday morning, Independence Day, announced his engagement to Dana Malkior.

"'Sing, O heavens, and rejoice, O earth, and mountains burst out in song, for the Lord has consoled His people, and He shall have mercy on His poor' (Isaiah 49:13).' As the morning rises over the Land of the Deer on our beloved country's day of celebration, we are excited to share, with full hearts, thanks for our engagement," the couple wrote.

Rabbi Eitan and Shira Shnerb, Dvir's parents, added: "'Then our mouths will be filled with laughter and our tongues with songs of praise' (Psalms 126:2). The day after Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and the Victims of Terror, on the morning of Independence Day, and six weeks after the engagement of our daughter Ora, we merited the engagement of our son Dvir Haim to Dana."

"The joy is enormous, at such a perfect timing," his parents added. "This is another precise victory over the accursed terrorists, and all of the evil which we continue to see recently - building new homes and new lives is the secret to the Jewish People's continued existence. We pray that all of Israel will merit many celebrations, infinite in number."

In August 2019, Dvir was hiking with his father and sister Rina at the Ein Bubin spring near Dolev when a terrorist threw an explosive device at them. Rina was critically injured, Dvir was seriously injured, and their father was moderately injured in the attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) were forced to declare Rina's death at the scene.

Days after Dvir was released from the hospital, Dvir received his EMT certification.

Rabbi Shnerb later recalled, "I remember everything. We called the hotline and were told it was possible to enter [the spring]. We parked in the parking lot upstairs. When we got close to the spring, a large explosive device went off and everything turned black. I heard Dvir shouting, and I shouted 'Rina, Rina'. I looked down, but after seeing Rina, I understood."

"I have shrapnel stuck in my stomach but I feel good. Rina saved us all. She died the death of heroes. Her face was intact. I gave her a kiss and said to her: 'We will be strong.'"