הריסת המצפה לזכר רנה שנרב הי"ד סמוך ליצהר אלחנן גרונר, הקול היהודי

Large numbers of police and Civil Administration personnel on Monday morning surrounded the town of Yitzhar ahead of the demolition of a tourist observation point erected in memory of Rina Shnerb.

The lookout is located at the foot of the Mitzpeh Yitzhar neighborhood.

"Enforcement activities are being carried out against structures which were erected in an illegal fashion," the defense echelon said.

Last year, security forces demolished another memorial to Rina Shnerb, this one in Ma'ale Levona. That memorial, also an outlook, had been slated for destruction since its erection.

Rina Shnerb was murdered in an August 2019 terror attack, after an explosive device detonated as she hiked with her father and brother near the Ein Bubin spring next to town of Dolev. Rina's father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and her brother Dvir, both suffered serious injuries in the terror attack.