Teachers Organization chair Ran Erez on Thursday morning announced a labor dispute in Israel’s secondary education system.

According to the organization, the Education Ministry and employers made a unilateral change to working conditions by canceling teachers’ ability to choose their weekly day off and instructing them to conduct “presence hours” at school without providing adequate physical conditions.

It was further noted that teachers are now required to work five days a week without the option of an additional day off for studies or secondary employment.

In addition, the organization claims that the State and employers refuse to conduct collective negotiations on issues related to pay cuts under the Fiscal Stabilization Law, as well as on salary payments for junior high school staff.

Employers are accused of imposing across-the-board deductions and freezing additional salary components, effectively causing "double harm" to employment conditions.