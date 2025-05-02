Dozens of kindergarten and school teachers are planning a "sick leave strike" starting on Friday morning, in protest of announced salary cuts.

According to Kan 11 News, as part of the "strike," the teachers intend to report that they are ill and abstain from work. On Sunday, additional teachers and kindergarten staff are expected to join the protest.

The Finance Ministry stated that it identified "organized action" by the kindergarten teachers and announced that the salaries of those who do not show up for work on Friday will be docked, and their absence will not be recognized as sick leave.

Many kindergarten teachers expressed their frustration over the salary cuts on social media. One wrote: "Starting Friday, we need to shake up the system, extend the Independence Day holiday." Another responded: "Yes, shameless. They’re not embarrassed. Let them cut from the 80,000 that every senior municipal worker or clerk earns. They’re cutting from our pennies?"

The Center for Local Government wrote to the heads of local authorities on Thursday evening, recommending that they instruct any kindergarten teacher who reports an absence on Friday to inform the supervisor and notify parents if no substitute is found. According to the Center for Local Government, the responsibility for filling the position lies with the Education Ministry, not the local authority.