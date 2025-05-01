Captivity survivor Omer Shem-Tov attended the Independence Day ceremony honoring outstanding IDF soldiers, speaking about the hope of release from Hamas captivity.

"I had a mantra in captivity: 'A bit more, a drop more,'" he said. "I always knew there was someone taking care of me, and I believed that I would return home."

"To those who are there now, I say: With G-d's help, in the end it will happen."

Shem-Tov, released earlier this year as part of a deal with Hamas, participated the first-ever Outstanding Soldiers ceremony held under the new information security policy prohibiting the exposure of the faces and full names of the outstanding soldiers. After the completion of the main broadcast broadcast, the certificate will be presented to the families of the outstanding soldiers, and will not be broadcast live as every year.

The new policy aims to prevent the soldiers from being persecuted around the world. Among the 120 outstanding soldiers are 69 fighters, 21 logistical support soldiers, and 30 who serve on the home front.