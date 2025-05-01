Switzerland is set to implement a newly ratified law on May 15 that prohibits Hamas and any organizations affiliated with it, the federal government confirmed Wednesday, according to a report in JNS.

The decision comes in the wake of the October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel and represents a marked expansion of the country’s legal tools against Islamist extremism.

Passed by the Swiss parliament in December, the legislation aims to empower federal authorities to restrict and deter any activity linked to Hamas within Swiss territory.

"The necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organization in Switzerland" are now in place, the government stated.

Under the new framework, law enforcement will be able to impose preventive actions, including restrictions on entry, forced departures, and increased scrutiny of financial operations that could be used to support terrorism. This is part of a broader effort to close financial channels that groups like Hamas may exploit.

The federal parliament’s December 11 vote marked a turning point in Swiss counterterror policy. Until then, only Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) were officially outlawed under existing Swiss law, reflecting the United Nations’ terror designation list.

Lawmakers later also approved a motion to ban the Hezbollah terror group based in Lebanon. However, the move faced pushback from the Swiss executive branch, which cited concerns over the country’s longstanding policy of neutrality.