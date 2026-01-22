Hamas has reached understandings with the US government, Sky News Arabic reported.

Quoting Palestinian Arab sources, Sky News reported that in exchange for recognition as a political body, Hamas would agree to surrender its weapons and provide maps of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

The sources mentioned that under the agreement, "the cessation of weapons use will allow some members of Hamas' leadership, both military and political, to leave the Gaza Strip with an American assurance that Israel will not harm them in the future."

The sources also added that the United States agreed to include several former Hamas police officers and officials in the management of "New Gaza," provided they undergo Israeli and American security screenings.

It was also reported that the US administration informed mediators that Israel has reservations about the agreement, especially regarding the possibility of Hamas remaining a political party in the Palestinian Arab arena.