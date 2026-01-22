The details of the agreement being developed between the United States and Hamas were revealed this evening (Thursday) on i24NEWS. The agreement concerns the disarmament of Hamas and includes several key principles.

According to the report, Hamas is expected to declare that "at Israel's request, it no longer poses a threat." The agreement will be based on a distinction between heavy, offensive weapons and light, personal, and defensive weapons, according to definitions that will be formulated by Hamas.

If signed, the agreement will be referred to as the "Understanding Agreement on the Issue of Weapons," rather than a "Weapons Surrender Agreement."

The agreement was first reported by Sky News Arabic, which reported that in exchange for recognition as a political body, Hamas would agree to surrender its weapons and provide maps of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

The sources mentioned that under the agreement, "the cessation of weapons use will allow some members of Hamas' leadership, both military and political, to leave the Gaza Strip with an American assurance that Israel will not harm them in the future."

The sources also added that the United States agreed to include several former Hamas police officers and officials in the management of "New Gaza," provided they undergo Israeli and American security screenings.

It was also reported that the US administration informed mediators that Israel has reservations about the agreement, especially regarding the possibility of Hamas remaining a political party in the Palestinian Arab arena.