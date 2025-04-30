השריפה בפארק קנדה קק"ל

Shas Chairman MK Aryeh Deri issued a call this evening (Wednesday) to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act decisively against the alleged arsonists following the wave of fires that have spread throughout the country in the past 24 hours.

"The arsonists in times of war are terrorists in every sense of the word," Deri said. "I call on the Prime Minister to instruct the IDF to eliminate from the air any terrorist identified as starting fires."

Deri emphasized that the arson attacks, which occurred during extreme weather and ongoing fighting in Gaza, constitute a direct security threat: "Anyone who starts a fire during a conflict and war - their blood is on their heads. This is a ticking bomb, just like someone who shoots. Whoever comes to kill you - rise up quickly and kill him."

The Shas chairman's remarks come against the backdrop of a series of fires that led to the evacuation of communities in the Jerusalem Hills area, increased security force activity, and international air support to combat the blazes.