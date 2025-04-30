תיעוד מתוך מטוס ה׳שמשון׳ במאמצי כיבוי השריפה דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this evening (Wednesday) that the dropping of more than 25 packages of fire-fighting materials from two IAF "Shimshon" aircraft has been completed, as part of the efforts to extinguish the fires spreading in the Jerusalem Hills area. Another aircraft is expected to carry out additional drops in the coming hours.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service provided an up-to-date situation report: Nine fires are still active – Beit Meir, Shoresh, Sha'ar Hagai, Neve Ilan, Mesilat Zion, Neve Shalom, Canada Park, and Anava.

The largest fires are focused on the Mesilat Zion and Sha'ar Hagai areas, where the bulk of the efforts are concentrated. Among the communities that were evacuated: Neve Shalom, Beko'a, Mitzphe Harel, Mesilat Zion, Tarum, Ta'oz, Nachshon, as well as the Latrun and Canada Park sites. Later, the communities of Shoresh and Neve Ilan were also ordered to be evacuated.

163 fire crews as well as 21 ATVs and firefighting aircraft are currently operating on the scene. 12 additional aircraft will be added to the efforts. So far, 12 firefighters have been lightly injured. Israel's entire firefighting system is on general mobilization.

Many aid agencies are also joining the effort: the Home Front Command, the Air Force, Ben Gurion Airport, as well as firefighting aircraft from Italy and Croatia. An aid helicopter from Cyprus is also expected to arrive in the coming hours.

At the same time, a large fire is also raging in the Mitzpe Ilan area in the north, where nine teams from the Hadera station are working to contain a fire that is raging in a forested and grassy area.

The fire is spreading due to strong winds and firefighters are trying to stop its spread. Reinforcements from every coastal district are on their way to the scene.