Two fires that broke out today (Wednesday) – one near Kfar Daniel in the central region and the other near Moshav Klahim in the south – were extinguished in a short time, thanks to the rapid response of the fire brigade, local fire brigades and volunteers from the area.

In Kfar Daniel, the fire was quickly detected by a patrol drone operated by the local fire brigade. In cooperation with the team from Gimzu, the flames were brought under control within minutes, and the damage was contained. The source of the fire is unclear.

In Moshav Klahim, another fire was extinguished in the early morning hours by firefighters with the assistance of local farmers, who stopped the spread of the flames.

The local security squads, Border Police officers, and volunteers were deployed to conduct searches in the agricultural area and near the communities.

At the same time, it was reported that the alert teams managed to apprehend suspects in two additional arson attacks – one in Beit Keshet in the north, and the other in Rosh HaAyin.

The police spokesperson announced that following a joint situational assessment conducted by the Minister of National Security and the Commissioner, it was decided to deploy extensive police forces throughout the country due to fears of arson attacks.

Alongside them, 14,000 members of the local squads will also be activated, in order to prevent serious arson incidents. It was also reported that the Israel Police and the Air Force will deploy extensive observation tools in order to enable a rapid response by the fire forces to any additional arson attempts.