A 9-year-old girl was moderately injured on Monday when the roof of a structure used as a kindergarten collapsed in Beit Shemesh. Three additional girls, all 11 years old, sustained light injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams were dispatched to the scene, provided initial treatment, and evacuated the injured to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals.

Paramedic Nadav Tayeb described the scene: “We received a report about a temporary building that had collapsed in Beit Shemesh. At first, we were told there were several people trapped and calling for help, and that their condition was unknown. We arrived with extensive forces, including intensive care units, ambulances, and MDA rapid response vehicles.

“When we reached the location, four girls were brought out to us. One of them had sustained a moderate head injury. We provided medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital in stable condition. Additional MDA teams evacuated three girls with light injuries. This incident is truly a miracle - it could have ended in tragedy,” Tayeb added.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the collapse.